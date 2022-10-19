Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 3 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that Carvana had ongoing issues with documentation, registration and title with many of its vehicles and that Carvana was issuing many temporary license plates in violation of laws and regulations in many existing markets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:22-cv-04870, Brent v. Carvana Co. et al.

Automotive

October 19, 2022, 7:43 AM