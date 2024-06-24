Panos T. Topalis and Michael R. Spanel of Tribler Orpett & Meyer and Litchfield Cavo partner Nicholas J. Parolisi Jr. have stepped in to defend Interstate Chemical Company and Midwest Tankermen Inc. in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The complaint, for underlying claims of property damage, was filed May 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Clausen Miller on behalf of AXA Versicherung AG and Certain Underwriters at Lloyds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings, is 1:24-cv-03796, Brenntag Global Marketing, LLC et al v. Midwest Tankermen, Inc. et al.
June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM