Who Got The Work

Panos T. Topalis and Michael R. Spanel of Tribler Orpett & Meyer and Litchfield Cavo partner Nicholas J. Parolisi Jr. have stepped in to defend Interstate Chemical Company and Midwest Tankermen Inc. in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The complaint, for underlying claims of property damage, was filed May 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Clausen Miller on behalf of AXA Versicherung AG and Certain Underwriters at Lloyds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings, is 1:24-cv-03796, Brenntag Global Marketing, LLC et al v. Midwest Tankermen, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

AXA Versicherung AG

AXA Versicherung AG

Brenntag Global Market, LLC

Brenntag Global Marketing, LLC

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds

Plaintiffs

Clausen Miller

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Interstate Chemical Company, Inc.

Midwest Tankermen, Inc.

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

Tribler Orpett & Meyer PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract