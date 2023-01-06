New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over the company's labeling of certain dark chocolate products. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Trader Joe's of failing to disclose to consumers that its Trader Joe’s brand 'Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao' bar and 'Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% cacao' bar contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00064, Brennessel v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 12:15 AM