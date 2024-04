Who Got The Work

Lennon B. Haas and Travis M. Cashbaugh of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to defend nursing home facility Harborview Satilla in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed March 4 in Georgia Southern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a clinical nursing assistant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood, is 5:24-cv-00014, Brenneman v. Harborview Satilla, LLC.

Health Care

April 22, 2024, 8:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Brenneman

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys

Hkm Employment Attorneys, LLP

defendants

Harborview Satilla, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination