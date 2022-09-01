New Suit - Securities Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against technology company Latch Inc. and its top executive officers. The complaint contends that Latch, which began publicly trading in June 2021 as a result of a de-SPAC merger with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., failed to properly disclose revenue recognition errors related to the sale of its hardware devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07473, Brennan v. Latch, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 6:56 AM