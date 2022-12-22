New Suit - Product Liability

Instant Brands Inc. was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court arising from an allegedly defective Instant Pot IP-DUO electric pressure cooker. The court action, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Abigail Laura Brennan, alleges the lid to the instant pot is able to be opened while pressure is still inside the cooker, resulting in an explosion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07468, Brennan v. Instant Brands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 3:28 PM