Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hawaiian Holdings to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Michael Jay Green & Associates and the Law Office of Peter C. Hsieh on behalf of Lars A. Brennan, who contends that he was discriminated against for seeking religious and medical accommodations to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-00047, Brennan v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 27, 2023, 9:04 AM