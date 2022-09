Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Consolidated Natural Resources to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for tax services, was filed by Carmody MacDonald on behalf of the Brennan Group. The case is 4:22-cv-00973, Brennan Group LLC v. American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc.

Business Services

September 16, 2022, 4:17 PM