New Suit

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute at NYU Law School, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit seeks records relating to DHS's monitoring of individuals' social media accounts, including contracts with third-party providers. The complaint was filed by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 1:22-cv-07038, Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al.