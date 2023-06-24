The Brennan Center For Justice filed a FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. agencies on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks an order compelling the defendants to turn over records relating to certain domestic security and intelligence programs, including intelligence gathering in the wake of 2020 racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon. The case is 1:23-cv-05372, Brennan Center For Justice At New York University School Of Law v. United States Department of Homeland Security et al.
Government
June 24, 2023, 1:59 PM