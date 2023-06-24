New Suit - FOIA

The Brennan Center For Justice filed a FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. agencies on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks an order compelling the defendants to turn over records relating to certain domestic security and intelligence programs, including intelligence gathering in the wake of 2020 racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon. The case is 1:23-cv-05372, Brennan Center For Justice At New York University School Of Law v. United States Department of Homeland Security et al.

Government

June 24, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Brennan Center For Justice At New York University School Of Law

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

United States Department of Homeland Security

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (Fbi)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act