New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Ahdoot & Wolfson and other counsel filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Keystone Health. The suit arises from a July 2022 incident which allegedly compromised the personal information of over 235,000 patients and others associated with the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01643, Breneman et al v. Keystone Health.

Health Care

October 19, 2022, 6:14 PM