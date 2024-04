Who Got The Work

Whitney Uicker of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Republic Airways in a pending lawsuit over alleged injuries related to air travel. The case was filed March 12 in Massachusetts District Court by Louis J. Muggeo & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly injured when her seat suddenly retracted. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun, is 1:24-cv-10612, Breines v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 29, 2024, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Breines

Plaintiffs

Louis J. Muggeo & Associates

Louis J. Muggeo

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

Republic Airways, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel