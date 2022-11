New Suit - Trademark

Honigman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of vaping device maker Breeze Smoke. The suit pursues claims against Drake Party Store, Midtown Smoke Shop Inc. and other defendants for selling and marketing disposable vaping products using the 'Breezy' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12803, Breeze Smoke LLC v. Yatin Enterprises Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 4:55 AM