Who Got The Work

Anthony J. Proscia and Adam M. Marshall of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have entered appearances for the Law Offices of Raymund C. King and attorney Raymund King in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks to enforce the terms of an escrow agreement, was filed Nov. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Press Koral LLP on behalf of Breeze Financial LLC. According to the suit, the escrow agreement was to ensure that Breeze would obtain payments that non-party, Romario Facey Productions LLC owned under a funding agreement. The suit further contends that Breeze lost its entire $250,000 investment under the funding agreement and was unable to collect the payments owed to it, due to the defendants negligence and breach of their duty of care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-09609, Breeze Financial LLC v. King et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 18, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Breeze Financial LLC

Plaintiffs

Press Koral LLP

defendants

Raymund King

The Law Offices of Raymund C. King. MD, JD

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract