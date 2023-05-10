New Suit - Patent

Barley Snyder and Goodwin Procter filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Breeo LLC over its smokeless fire pits. The court action, which asserts four patents, targets Urban Fire LLC and Yardcraft LLC. The complaint contends that the appearance of the defendants' Forge Smokeless Fire Pit is substantially similar to the ornamental appearance of the plaintiff's fire pits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01801, Breeo LLC v. Yardcraft LLC et al.

Breeo LLC

