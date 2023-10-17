Who Got The Work

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, has retained attorneys Patrick J. McDonnell and Gwyneth Schrager of McDonnell & Associates to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Barley Snyder on behalf of Breeo Inc., alleges that co-defendant Rankam's smokeless wood fire pit infringes five patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, is 5:23-cv-03085, Breeo Inc. v. Sam's West Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 17, 2023, 5:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Breeo Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barley Snyder

defendants

Sam's West Inc.

Rankam Vdg Industries Dba Rankam Group Limited

defendant counsels

Mcdonnell & Associates PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims