Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nichols Lang & Hamlin on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co. and Great Plains Industries to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Strong Garner Bauer on behalf of Steve Breeden, who allegedly caught fire while refueling his tractor with the defendants' GPI 8GPM 12 V Fuel Pump EZ 8. The case is 6:23-cv-03114, Breeden v. Great Plains Industries Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 13, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Steve Breeden

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

Great Plains Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nichols Lang & Hamlin, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims