Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Michael Best & Friedrich on Thursday removed a lawsuit against federal defense contractor FDH Infrastructure Services to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lewis & Roberts on behalf of Ladson Brearley and Rakesh Khan, former managerial employees of FDH, seeks to enjoin the defendants from enforcing restrictive covenants against the plaintiffs on the basis that FDH's mismanagement of governmental funds violates North Carolina public policy and bars them from asserting restrictions. The case is 5:23-cv-00047, Brearley et al v. Fdh Infrastructure Services LLC.

North Carolina

February 03, 2023, 7:10 AM