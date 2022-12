News From Law.com

A panel of law deans unanimously approved attorneys Kaylin Whittingham and Dolly Caraballo to join New York's state ethics watchdog commission, which launched in July. Whittingham is Gov. Kathy Hochul's third and final appointee to the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. Caraballo was appointed by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx. Once appointed, the lawyers will bring the 11-member commission to nine members.

New York

December 20, 2022, 3:27 PM