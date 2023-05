News From Law.com

Corali Lopez-Castro, a partner at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, will fill the vacancy created by Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Emeritus A. Jay Cristol following his retirement in January after nearly four decades of service to the federal judiciary. Lopez-Castro said Cristol's service to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida would be a blueprint for when she dons the black robe.

May 10, 2023, 12:18 PM

