Luis G. Montaldo, who held the role temporarily, has handed the reigns to the newly appointed, permanent Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County. Juan Fernandez-Barquin was sworn in Monday as the newest Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County.

June 12, 2023, 2:25 PM

