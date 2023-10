News From Law.com

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the nomination of Jamel Semper for a judgeship in the District of New Jersey with bipartisan support. The Judiciary Committee approved Semper's nomination by a 13-8 vote, with two Republican senators—Lindsey Graham of North Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana—joining the committee's Democratic senators in support of the nominee.

New Jersey

October 26, 2023, 1:39 PM

