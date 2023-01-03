BREAKING: The Clerk is Dead—Tributes Pour in to Mark Harve...

News From Law.com

Miami-Dade's longest serving elected official died Dec. 31 at the age of 85. Harvey Ruvin began his illustrious career as Miami-Dade clerk of courts when elected to the position in 1992. He served seven consecutive 4-year terms in the clerk's office overseeing the county's court system, leading the ballot in 2016 with the largest vote total in South Florida's history. On twitter Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava noted their friendship in her remembrance of the long-time clerk.

Florida

January 03, 2023, 8:47 AM