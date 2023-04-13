BREAKING: New Ruling Allows Access to Abortion Pill, but Wit...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted the Federal Drug Administration a partial stay in a late Wednesday night unpublished opinion affecting the nationwide removal of an abortion pill from the market. The Fifth Circuit said that at this preliminary stage it appears the statute of limitations bars plaintiffs' challenges to the FDA's approval of mifepristone in 2000. However, the court also said it is likely the plaintiffs— Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and a group of medical associations and individual physicians may likely—succeed on the merits.

