Monsanto's nine-trial winning streak in Roundup cases ended on Friday after a St. Louis jury awarded $1.25 million to the plaintiff, John Durnell. The Roundup trial is one of three that began this month, with others in Philadelphia and San Diego. The jury awarded compensatory damages for Durnell, who was 67 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but no punitive damages. Bayer, which owns Monsanto, planned to appeal the single claim that it failed to warn of Roundup's risks.

Agriculture

October 20, 2023, 4:28 PM

