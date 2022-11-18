BREAKING: Lawyer Sentenced to 15 Months Behind Bars | Law.co...

News From Law.com

A former lawyer, who admitted to tossing a Molotov cocktail into an empty police car during the protests following the death of George Floyd, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Urooj Rahman to the custodial time, in addition to two years supervised release and $30,137 in restitution. "You go to the ballot box, not the bomb," the judge told Rahman before handing down the sentence. "This is the United States of America."

