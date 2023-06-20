BREAKING: Judge Sets Date for Trump Miami Trial—But Is It ...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial, concerning his alleged mishandling of classified documents, has been scheduled to commence on Aug. 14, according to a federal judge in Florida. But some lawyers say that date is likely far too soon, and the trial probably won't get underway until later. Trump entered a plea of not guilty June 13th, after being indicted in Miami on an 37 counts. The presiding judge, Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida, has ordered that all pre-trial motions be filed by July 24.

