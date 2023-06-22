BREAKING: High Court Wont Hear Case of Prosecutor Suspended ...

News From Law.com

In a 6-1 decision, the Florida Supreme Court has rejected former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's plea for a hearing on his case to be reinstated to office, after being removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The court, with a majority of justices concluding that Warren's request came too late, declined to take up the case. "We agree with the governor that the petition should be denied on the ground of unreasonable delay," Justice Charles T. Canady wrote for the court.

