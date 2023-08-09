BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis Suspends Another State Attorney | La...

News From Law.com

Via an early morning executive order, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell from her position in Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orlando for alleged neglect of duty and alleged incompetence in carrying out her responsibilities to prosecute crime within her jurisdiction. It is the second time the presidential hopeful has removed an elected prosecutor from office. DeSantis ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren, and accused the twice-elected Hillsborough State Attorney of neglect of duty over issues like abortion and gay rights, which have divided the country.

Government

August 09, 2023, 9:45 AM

nature of claim: /