While the South Florida is forecast Tuesday is for 20% percent chance of precipitation, there is another kind of squall brewing as a media storm has descended upon the Southern District Court in Miami in anticipation of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump set to take place Tuesday. The courthouse perimeter has been transformed into a media hub, with news vans and satellite trucks lining the streets on all four corners.

June 13, 2023, 10:22 AM

