BREAKING: Feds Want Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 50 Years ...

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be sentenced to up to 50 years behind bars following his conviction on fraud charges, federal prosecutors recommended on Friday. "With all the advantages conferred by a comfortable upbringing, an MIT education, a prestigious start to his career in finance, and a worthy idea for a startup business, Bankman-Fried could have pursued the rewarding, productive, and altruistic life he has sketched out in his sentencing submission," prosecutors wrote. "But instead, his life in recent years has been one of unmatched greed and hubris; of ambition and rationalization; and courting risk and gambling repeatedly with other people's money."

Cryptocurrency

March 15, 2024, 3:45 PM

