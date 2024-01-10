BREAKING: Federal Judge Sets Tom Girardis Criminal Trial for...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge in Los Angeles set a May 21 trial date in the federal government's criminal case against Tom Girardi. Girardi, 84, was indicted a year ago on charges of stealing at least $15 million from five clients. U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton, who found Girardi competent to stand trial, said she wasn't inclined to push the trial back into next year. Deputy Federal Public Defender Craig Harbaugh, one of Girardi's lawyers, announced he would retire on Jan. 26.

Legal Services

January 10, 2024, 2:18 PM

nature of claim: /