A federal judge has found Tom Girardi, 84, competent to stand trial on charges of stealing at least $15 million from his clients. U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton, in the Central District of California, issued her order, which is temporarily under seal, in a docket entry on Tuesday. The decision could impact another indictment in Illinois, where prosecutors charged Girardi with stealing $3 million from victims of the Lion Air crash in 2018. Girardi's tried to argue he had dementia.

January 02, 2024, 3:35 PM

