BREAKING: A Judge Just Sanctioned Stunningly Cavalier Conspi...

News From Law.com

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis just granted a motion to implement sanctions against Alex Jones, due to his lawyers withholding Google Analytics evidence from the plaintiffs. "This stunningly cavalier attitude with respect to your discovery obligations is what led to the default in the first place," Bellis said. "Defendants have consistently engaged in dilatory and obstructed discovery practices from the inception of these cases, right through to the trial."

September 13, 2022, 10:38 AM