Four top administrators have left their positions in Bergen County Superior Court in recent days, but the judiciary is not saying what precipitated the departures. Bergen's trial court administrator has taken a leave of absence and will retire April 1 of next year, according to Pete McAleer, a judiciary spokesman. And the county's civil division manager and two assistant civil division managers left their positions last week, McAleer said.

Government

October 20, 2022, 6:07 PM