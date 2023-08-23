BREAKING: 2 Miami Judges Appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis | La...

News From Law.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two judges to South Florida benches. In June, two judicial nominating commissions announced shortlists to fill vacancies in South Florida courts—one for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Miami-Dade County Court. Fifty-five days, later the governor made the announcement. Laura Gonzalez-Marques, of Coral Gables, has been chosen to serve as judge on the Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The second appointment is Rita Cuervo of Miami. She will serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court.

August 23, 2023, 9:52 AM

