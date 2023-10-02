BREAKING: 2 Attorneys Disbarred Among 12 Disciplined | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Four out-of-state attorneys licensed to practice in Texas are among 12 attorneys that were disbarred or given a lesser punishment, according to the State Bar of Texas October report. Rathdrum, Idaho attorney John O'Neill Green was disbarred by the Board of Disciplinary Appeals on July 31 because of a June 2021 judgment entered in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, where Green was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The court ordered Green serve six months in federal prison and thereafter put on supervised release for three years. Alexandria, Louisiana attorney Darrell Keith Hickman was disbarred on July 31 by the Board of Disciplinary Appeals as reciprocal punishment in reaction to a March 14 order by the Supreme Court of Louisiana, which granted a joint petition for permanent resignation from the practice of law in lieu of discipline.

