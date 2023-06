Who Got The Work

Lindsay Miller and Molly Flynn of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in to defend Loadsmart Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed April 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Freundlich & Littman on behalf of Ryan Breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, is 5:23-cv-01493, Breach v. Loadsmart, Inc.

Pennsylvania

June 02, 2023, 11:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Mr. Ryan Breach

Ryan Breach

Plaintiffs

Freundlich & Littman

defendants

Loadsmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract