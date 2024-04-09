Carolyn J. Fairless of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell and Edward 'Ned' G. Babbitt of Thompson Hine have entered appearances for Thompson Hine, partner Richard Anthony DePalma and other defendants in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on Feb. 23 in New York Southern District Court by a former Thompson Hine associate who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and forced to resign after expressing complaints regarding DePalma's falsification of New York pro bono hours and reporting obligations. The suit also pursues sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-01420, Brazzano v. Thomson Hine LLP et al.
Legal Services
April 09, 2024, 3:38 PM