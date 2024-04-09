Who Got The Work

Carolyn J. Fairless of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell and Edward 'Ned' G. Babbitt of Thompson Hine have entered appearances for Thompson Hine, partner Richard Anthony DePalma and other defendants in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on Feb. 23 in New York Southern District Court by a former Thompson Hine associate who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and forced to resign after expressing complaints regarding DePalma's falsification of New York pro bono hours and reporting obligations. The suit also pursues sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-01420, Brazzano v. Thomson Hine LLP et al.

April 09, 2024, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Brazzano

Plaintiffs

Brazzano Law PLLC

defendants

Deborah Read

Deborah Zider Read

Deborah Zider Read, in her professional capacity

Richard A. DePalma

Richard Anthony DePalma

Richard Anthony DePalma, in his professional capacity

Thomas Lawence Feher

Thomas Lawrence Feher

Thomas Lawrence Feher, in his professional capacity

Thompson Hine LLP

Thomson Hine LLP

defendant counsels

Thompson Hine

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation