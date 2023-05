New Suit - Trademark

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Brazos Midstream Holdings II LLC. The suit takes aim at Brazos Amine Treater LLC and Caracara Services LLC for allegedly using the plaintiff's 'Brazos Amine Treater' mark without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00527, Brazos Midstream Holdings II, LLC v. Caracara Services, LLC et al.

Energy

May 25, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Brazos Midstream Holdings II LLC

Plaintiffs

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

defendants

Brazos Amine Treater, LLC

Caracara Services LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims