Who Got The Work

Baker Botts New York officer partner in charge Richard B. Harper has entered an appearance for AT&T and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed July 28 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company's environmental safety protocols. The lawsuit contends that the company failed to provide employees with proper safety training or equipment to protect them from the toxic lead which was present on certain company-owned cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-04064, Brazinsky v. At&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

September 29, 2023, 8:35 AM

