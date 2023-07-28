New Suit - Securities Class Action

AT&T and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company's environmental safety protocols. The lawsuit contends that the company failed to provide employees with proper safety training or equipment to protect them from the toxic lead which was present on certain company-owned cables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04064, Brazinsky v. At&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 28, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

John Brazinsky

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

At&T Inc.

John Stephens

John T. Stankey

Pascal Desroches

Randall L. Stephenson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws