Brazils TozziniFreire Recruits Restructuring and Insolvency ...

TozziniFreire Advogados, a law firm with five offices in Brazil and one in New York, has brought on a partner from a Brazilian bank to strengthen its restructuring and insolvency practice as clients clamor for help renegotiating debts and other financial obligations. Gabriela Martines is rejoining TozziniFreire, where she was a senior lawyer before spending more than five years at Itaú BBA, which is Latin America's largest corporate investment bank.

March 27, 2023, 2:46 PM

