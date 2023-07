News From Law.com International

Brazilian law firm Mattos Filho reported 10% revenue growth in 2022 as it rolled out new practice areas to adapt to market conditions. The full-service firm, one of the only law firms that discloses financial results in Latin America, said its gross revenue topped 1.36 billion reals (US$282 million) in 2022—a 10% increase over the firm's 2021 results.

July 20, 2023, 4:40 AM

