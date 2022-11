Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a worker's compensation lawsuit against International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine on behalf of Shirley Brazil. The case is 2:22-cv-00465, Brazil v. Tnt Railcar Services, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 4:02 PM