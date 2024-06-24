Brazen Legal Fiction: Smartmatic Asks Court to Reject Foxs D...

News From Law.com

Lawyers for voting technology company Smartmatic had harsh words for Fox's affirmative defenses in court papers. Fox has alleged it's shielded from the $2.7 billion litigation over false comments aired in the wake of the 2020 election for various reasons, including that the speech was protected by the First Amendment and that Smartmatic is a public figure. Smartmatic counsel from Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff wrote the motion filed Thursday. Kirkland & Ellis and Mintz & Gold are representing Fox News.

Technology

June 24, 2024, 5:42 PM

