New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gray, Reed & McGraw filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Bray International Inc., an automation solution manufacturer for oil/gas mining, and Bray Sales Inc. in Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit pursues claims against Bray's former general manager David A. Adams for allegedly forwarding Bray's confidential information to both his personal email account and to Bray's direct competitor Flow Technology and Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02476, Bray International, Inc. v. David.

Energy

July 06, 2023, 5:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Bray International, Inc.

Bray Sales, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gray Reed & McGraw

defendants

Adams A David

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract