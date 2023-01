Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County School District to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by H & P Law on behalf of Elaine Braxton and her special needs child D.N., alleges that D.N. was physically abused by teachers at Thomas O'Roarke Elementary School. The case is 2:23-cv-00144, Braxton et al. vs Clark County School District et al.

Education

January 26, 2023, 8:22 PM