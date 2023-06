New Suit - Employment

Tyson Foods was sued Saturday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Stephen C. Teague on behalf of a poultry processing plant employee who claims that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and physically assaulted by her direct supervisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00310, Braxton v. Tyson Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 26, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Tawanda Braxton

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Stephen C. Teague

defendants

Tyson Farms, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination