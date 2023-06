Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pugh Accardo LLC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hexion, a chemical company, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Williamson Campbell & Whittington on behalf of Kendarious Braxton, who alleges that a finger needed to be partially amputated after sustaining a workplace injury. The case is 2:23-cv-02254, Braxton v. Hexion Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 28, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Kendarious Braxton

defendants

Hexion Inc

defendant counsels

Pugh Accardo Haas Radecker Carey

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims